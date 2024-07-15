'AITA if I tell my friend his online troll is his girlfriend? I don't want to make him sad.' UPDATED 2X

I sent him whatever evidence I had and we ended the call. We didn't hear from Ben again for a couple of days. One night he called my bf to ask his help with retrieving a box from his & Blair's apartment. He said Blair would be home to let us in and we can take the box after checking the contents of it. He gave us a list of all the things that should be in the box.

When we arrived, Blair was there with the box but she seemed off. I asked her how she was doing and she said not very well cause the antidepressants were weighing on her. She self diagnosed and started taking unprescribed illegally obtained antidepressants. I said antidepressants could be dangerous to take on your own due to side effects and she really should ask a doctor before taking them.