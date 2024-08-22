'AITA if I walk out during my sister's wedding ceremony?' 'I don’t have a problem with them being religious.'

"AITA if I walk out during my sister's wedding ceremony?"

So my sister 23F is getting married in like a week. She technically is already married and already had a ceremony, but they only had immediate family come to that one so they wanted to have another wedding ceremony for all the family and friends to witness, as well as a dinner at a nice restaurant and a backyard bbq afterwards.

My sister and her fiancé (husband) are EXTREMELY religious. They are Christians. She started going to church with her husband (he was her boyfriend at the time) when she was 16 years old. She got really into it all really fast. I don’t have a problem with them being religious.

They do, however, have a problem with me dating women. They are super sweet people and they never bring it up anymore, but they do not support me or the lgbtq community.