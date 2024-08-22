'AITA if I walk out during my sister's wedding ceremony?' 'I don’t have a problem with them being religious.'

So my sister 23F is getting married in like a week. She technically is already married and already had a ceremony, but they only had immediate family come to that one so they wanted to have another wedding ceremony for all the family and friends to witness, as well as a dinner at a nice restaurant and a backyard bbq afterwards.
My sister and her fiancé (husband) are EXTREMELY religious. They are Christians. She started going to church with her husband (he was her boyfriend at the time) when she was 16 years old. She got really into it all really fast. I don’t have a problem with them being religious.
They do, however, have a problem with me dating women. They are super sweet people and they never bring it up anymore, but they do not support me or the lgbtq community.
At their previous ceremony, the pastor of their church was the one marrying them. He said a bunch of things I don’t agree with, but to each their own. Unfortunately, he also nearly went into a negative speech about lgbtq people.
I forget his exact words, but I know he was leading towards saying something like that because my mom said she was afraid he was going into that too. Thankfully the pastor stopped himself because I was the one videoing her wedding (I’m a professional videographer), and it would’ve been unfortunate for me to have to leave instead of recording the rest.
He is going to be the pastor at this upcoming ceremony as well. And I’m recording this ceremony also. Me and my mother are nervous the pastor will say something negative about lgbtq people. If it does come down to that, my mom said she will be leaving the ceremony, and so will I. AITA for leaving for that reason?
I forgot to put that I am 3 years younger than my sister. Not that it matters much, just more info and backstory. I am NOT being paid for videoing and editing their wedding ceremony. I did the last one and was asked to do it again.
I should have said no but I didn’t. If I do decide to leave the ceremony, I would leave my cameras on and recording. I would never be unprofessional like that, even if it’s my own sister and I’m not getting paid. I’d just give her the files unedited after.
Also, after reading everyone responses, I have decided to talk to her about this whole thing before the wedding. I don’t want to cause a scene at my sisters wedding, that is not my intention in the slightest. I just see this as the final straw to everything she’s put me through over the years mentally regarding me being a lgbtq person.
I think that her wedding ceremony is not the time or place to be making comments about the lgbtq community. I have been to many wedding ceremonies as a professional videographer and photographer, none of which said anything about lgbtq people.
I am just confused as to why the pastor finds it necessary to speak about this topic so frequently (lgbtq being a sin is a huge part of all of his Sunday speeches as well as all over his social media).
Sea-Strategy-8815 said:
You would only be the a-hole if you do not tell your sister first, so she can warn the minion of the dark lord to keep his bronze age morality system to himself during the ceremony.
Walking out of the ceremony will hurt your sister, the dark hearted worshipper of invisible things can care less, so if you feel she has done the maximum to not hurt you, then stay, but if she is negligent or lets the scammer man who sells heaven real estate say what he wants, then walk out.
EffectiveOne236 said:
YTA. You should talk this out before hand because leaving in the middle of a wedding is dramatic and ridiculous. You know you're going to leave if he says it, but you're also the videographer?
You shouldn't go if you're uncomfortable or you should talk to your sister about this before you go. Her wedding isn't where you make your political stance and if she wants to make you uncomfortable at her wedding, then you have no obligation to go.
Queasy-Sport-7234 said:
NTA though I think you and your mum should talk to your sister first. If this is important enough to you that you would actually walk out in the middle of the service then it's important enough for you to talk about beforehand. I personally wouldn't go at all over walking out.
You're not asking her to change her beliefs or even to be accepting of yours, or to omit a necessary or relevant part of a marriage ceremony. Just for the pastor to not be openly disrespectful to a member of the bride's family.
You're attempting to maintain a relationship with her despite how hurtful her beliefs must be to you, omitting an irrelevant topic in her ceremony isn't much to ask in return.
Lizm3 said:
NTA and personally I wouldn't even go, but I get it if you want to try and pick your battles.
neenthesprout said:
NTA and why is she having you work during a family occasion? As a family member you should be able to enjoy it and be in the present.
annatotherescue said:
NTA. That will sound harsh but it’s very sad that you care so much about your sisters feelings and her wedding while she doesn’t care about yours and probably wouldn’t even come to your weddings because of her beliefs. She doesn’t respect you so please respect yourself at least!