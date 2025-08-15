'AITA for not letting my ex's wife be an equal parent to my kids because she can't have her own?'

My ex’s wife also told me that she would be the mother to their other siblings and that she was going to give my ex a bunch of babies to win the kids over even more. She said she would be the preferred mom even if they never called her that. Or, she said, maybe they would call her that and my kids would hate me for separating them if I got jealous.

I spent many years documenting things and trying to stay calm for the sake of my kids. We used a co-parenting app for communication, and they still sent messages through it about how she would be favored and things like that. They were scolded several times over it. A few years ago, I put my kids in therapy because I knew they were picking up on the issues between the adults.