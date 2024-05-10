'AITA for accidentally making people think I'm pregnant at my sister's wedding? I'm newly sober.'

I didn't think any more about it until later. My husband came to me and said that people were congratulating him on the baby. I was like "what the F, what baby?" And he was like "yeah I asked the same thing, apparently your aunt is going around saying we're expecting. I was baffled.

It was only later that i understood. My sister came to me furious at stealing the spotlight from her on her wedding day, being jealous I'm not in the wedding party, making drama by making people think I was pregnant when I'm not, being all coy about not drinking when "everyone knows what that means"