'AITA for insisting my brother and SIL will be listed as parents of the groom at my wedding?'

"AITA for insisting my brother and SIL will be parents of the groom at mine and my fiancée's wedding?"

I (26m) was raised by my brother and SIL. My brother's 14 years older than me and he and SIL met in high school and started dating. He was already bringing me up because our parents did not want to parent again. They weren't great to my brother but kept him alive at least.

Without my brother, that wouldn't be true for me. I was dumped into his arms the day I was born and they told him to figure it out. When he moved out, I moved with them, and SILs parents became my grandparents. We lived as a family from that point on. I call them mom and dad even though they never adopted me. Their kids together are my siblings and we were raised as siblings with me as big bro.