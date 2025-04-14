'AITA for insisting that our baby takes my surname instead of my fiance's?'

EDIT: Thank you so much for your replies, I got a message saying I should clarify the following. The first name is Western. He's had the girl name picked since he was a teenager, and all of his boy names we discussed pre-finding out were Western - albeit pretty international names.

The first name was 100% his choice, and I fell in love with it too as I realised it was a variation of my nan's name. Say my nan was called Carol, the name is Caroline. The middle name is Indian.

sally_is_silly wrote:

Is your family welcoming of him? Would he be open to taking your family line name on?

OP responded:

Yes, my family are very welcoming of him and he is close to them. He even asked my brother to be his groomsman.

I don't think he would want to take my surname.