'AITA for insisting on a paternity test before accepting my ex-wife's son as my own?'

My family members are saying my mother will only say that because she is sure that the kid is mine. My friends says I am an ahole for punishing the kid for what my ex wife did.

There is a chance the kid is mine but but I can't shake off my doubts, and I refuse to be manipulated into a situation where I might end up responsible for a child who may not be mine. I'm willing to do what's right, but I need certainty first. But its driving me crazy with so many people close to me saying I should just take responsibility.