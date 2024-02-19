'AITA for insulting BIL and his friend after I was set up on a blind date?'

I told him that it was such a weird thing for him to do, and I called him bizarre for it. That basically ended our conversation and the night. I confronted my sister and BIL, and while my sister had no idea about what had happened, BIL thinks that I should have just given him a chance, and we did get along, so I shouldn't make a big deal out of it. It doesn't end here; friend is angry at BIL because of that horrible "date", and now my BIL wants an apology for insulting his good intentions and also, for name-caling his friend.

NTA. Your BIL is not your matchmaker and you have every right to live your life how you want as long as you’re not directly hurting anyone. Your BIL and family are the ones causing trouble by trying to force this on you. You haven’t met the right one yet and that’s ok, but now every time your family introduces you to anyone you’re going to automatically have your guard up because of their past actions. I hope they can take some time to reflect on why it’s so hard for them.