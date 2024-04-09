'AITA for inviting a clown to my wedding and putting him in the pictures?'

ProfessorYaffle1 said:

NTA - it was your wedding, as long s you and your spouse were happy then all is good. Regarding your MIL, I'm confused as to why she would be embarassed. If you had photos of her with the clown and she was uncomfortable with that, then it would be a kindness to not have those photos on display.

Do you have more traditional photos that show you and your husband without the clown, and photos of the of you with MIL / other family without the clown? If so, then it might be nice to get some of those printed ofr her and sent to her so she can share them on her social media, if relevant, but unless the clown is in evey picture then even taking into account the idea that the wedding is for the families as well as the couple her reaction seems a bit odd.