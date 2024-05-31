'AITA for inviting my parents over after they didn't respond to my fiancee's medical emergency?'

Dealing with the interpersonal dynamics between a partner and your parents can be deeply stressful, depending on the situation.

"AITA for inviting my parents to my house after they didn't respond to my fiancee's medical emergency?"

My fiancée Allie(31f) is the type of person that calls people 2 or 3 times in a row when she wants to get ahold of them for anything. The first time she did this to my parents we were driving to a concert and I asked her to call my folks from my phone.

She called, they didn't pick up. She started calling my mom again right away and I asked what she was doing. My mom picked up right away worried. Allie asked our question, I told mom false alarm, hung up. She asked why my mom had been irritated and I explained to her in my family, we only call twice in a row if it's an emergency.