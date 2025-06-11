'I've stopped cleaning to make a point to my wife about how much I do around the house. AITA?'

Gracelesswonder wrote:

I'm in between on this one. I really do get it. My husband was horrible about cleaning for years until I got an injury that prohibited me from doing much. It was a little come to Jesus for him that no, he wasn't doing the things he thought he was, and he has since been a lot better about these things.

That said, passive aggressively doing anything always runs the risk of being taken as just that: aggressive. Not sure what the solution is, but I'd be careful with where you're going right now.

macearoni wrote: