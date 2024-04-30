'AITA for not doing my “job” as SAHM if my husband won't give me access to our bank accounts?' UPDATED

She said if money wasn’t an issue we could do x, y and z. But honestly that would only encourage him to up the anti more. She said her experience with these types of people are to be tough but fair and just get away from them. But he will almost surely get 50% custody because that is where the court is leaning now.

What seems fair is almost never what is legal in the end. I will not be able to move away to where any family lives unless he agrees - which I’m he won’t. Well I can move anywhere I want but I can’t bring the kids with me. So this will be a real struggle to find affordable housing and a job but hopefully I can figure it out.