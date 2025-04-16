'AITA if I keep dodging my friend because she says my dad's passing was preventable?'

I met a girl who I thought was my friend and when she asked about my family it came out that my dad passed away. She immediately asks what happened and the first thing that comes out of her mouth after I tell her what happened is “wow, you don’t even seem sad.” And “if I ever lost my dad I don’t know what I’d do” She also starts asking me about the details of my dad’s passing.

Specifically about the part of us having to let him go and says this “don’t you think you could have saved him? It feels like you just gave up on him.” And “he probably could have woken up if you gave him time” LIKE WHAT???