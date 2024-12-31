'AITA for keeping my life the same now that my dad's married and his wife wants us to be a family?'

She said it makes her and her kids feel like s--t when I won't change even the smallest thing to try and make this work. She said all they wanted was for us to be a family and she knows my dad hasn't been the greatest to me but I could have her and her kids. She said she saw from my face I didn't want it but wanted me to know none of it was their fault and the least I could do was give them some time. AITA?