'AITA for keeping a relationship with my brothers ex wife when they have two kids together?'

My brother found out and blew up, was super pissed off but we were firm that this was not fair for the children and the kids deserve to see everyone get along for their sake. My brother talks dirt about their mother often, even in front of them, and we always vowed to not take sides for the sake of the kids.

Of course everything escalated. Our other sibling called me basically telling me we were terrible, how it was selfish to do this to our brother and how dare we pick the ex over family.

Basically I was told we were POS for choosing the children over everything else and neither of my siblings see it as compassion for the kids. At this the family is split and my brother wants nothing to do with us and neither does my other siblings apparently.