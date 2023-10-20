"AITA for kicking my MIL out after she drove 16 hours to come see me and the new baby?"

In fact, we are complete no contact with this girl's mother as well because she defended her daughter after she punched our 5yo son in the face last year at a family BBQ because he wouldn't give her the squirt gun (that was hers but that's beside the point). So we have no contact with this girl or her mom and again, MIL knows this. The other niece is fine. I actually really like the girl.

But to further exceed ahole limits...I allowed the other niece to come inside and meet the baby and I made MIL and the bully niece stay outside while she did so. My husband was 100% on my side.