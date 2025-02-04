'AITA for kicking my brother and his pregnant girlfriend out of my house?'

He was in a coma for about two weeks, and I swore that if he woke up, I’d marry him. So I did, I’m a woman of my word, after all. He also lost his job because of the accident, but he still has income from his investments, and his parents gifted him one of their property to rent out afterward. Yes, his parent is Loaded with capital L.

Even without financial trouble, I still watched him fall into a deep slump, struggling with depression because he’d been robbed of everything he knew, his job, his active outdoor hobbies. He couldn’t walk for almost a year, and to this day, he still can’t stand or walk for too long, even with his cane. He was in a dark place until about a month before our wedding.