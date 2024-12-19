'AITA for kicking my fiancé out after 'joking' he got me pregnant on purpose?' UPDATED 2X

I (23f) have been with my fiancé (26m) for 3 years, we met whilst I was on holiday and a few weeks after, he followed me on instagram and the rest is history. We got engaged last year and a month later found out I was pregnant. We have a beautiful 6 month old.
We hosted Thanksgiving this year and my fiancé was drinking quite heavily and after dinner me and my mom were talking about the wedding, which my parents are paying for, I over heard my fiancé tell my brother who was just as dr-nk as him that “he needed to tie me down and get me pregnant before I realised what a d-ckhead he was."
They laughed it off but it rubbed me the wrong way because our baby was not planned. I wasn’t ready for a child and we were using protection but after a few instances where the rubber broke I decided it would be safer if I got on birth control. The first month on bc I got pregnant, we were told that could happen and he said he would pull out to be safe but I still got pregnant.
I was scared asf but I personally didn’t want to get an abortion (I 100% believe in the right to get an abortion I just didn’t want one) and so decided to keep the baby. I work for my dad’s company and my fiancé works at a country club money wasn’t necessarily why I didn’t want a baby I just wanted to do more before I started a family.
I spoke to my fiancé about what he said and at first he said he didn’t remember saying it which was believable because of how drunk he was but then he said it was just a joke and it was meant as a compliment because I’m so amazing. So I said okay good because we’re getting a prenup- I was just joking but I was also wanted to see how he reacted and he was pissed!
He said why the f--k would he sign a prenup that we have a baby together, a house together and that he would not sign one, how we wouldn’t need one because we’re never separating and that me mentioning a prenup is insulting and emasculating. I never felt threatened or anything like that but he did make me uncomfortable and he woke our baby up so I told him to leave which he did.
The day after I kicked my him out he sent me a long apologetic message about how it was out of character of him to get loud which it was he’s never acted like that before and I replied saying I appreciate the apology but I still just need a day or two to think everything through.
The next day he sent a bouquet to the apartment, Sunday he sent me a booking confirmation of a massage he booked for me at the club and offered to come over to watch our son and cook dinner. Tonight he’s sent me a message saying that I’m being an a-hole and that I’m taking a meaningless joke to heart and that he’s wasting money he could be saving for the wedding on the hotel.
But now things that went over my head before, I’m starting to think is sus but breaking up my family over this doesn’t seem right. Am I overthinking this/ being an a-hole?
UPDATE: A lot of people were asking for context, when I said I wanted a prenup at the time i wasn’t being serious maybe I was being an AM trying to get a reaction but based on the 3yrs we’ve been together I would’ve never imagined he’d react the way he did. Why did the joke bother me so much, about a yr ago he lost his job.
He was never really clear why, for the next 3/4 months he didn’t really do much he said he’s was trying to figure out what he wanted to do next and that was the first time he brought up having kids indicating that he was ready, we had a candid conversation on my part about how I want kids just not anytime soon.
I enjoy my job, I had trips planned and i wanted to be married first he agreed with me that we should wait 3/4 years. My dad's company got a contract at the club which is how he got his job there.
But during the time he was out of work my girls would joke that he’s a stay at home boyfriend and that I’m the provider and he’d be a stay at home dad because I was paying the bills/ rent by myself which at the time didn’t bother me I used to live there by myself before we got together so it wasn’t a big deal but I guess it was them that first made me question.
Tbh I don’t know how long the c-nd-ms were breaking a lot of people are saying they’ve never had them break and I can’t say I remember it ever happening before. I noticed the first time that it looked like it had split and then I checked it the next time that was also broken which is when I decided to get an IUD.
Which he didn’t want me to, but I stood my ground and we compromised and i got on the pill. I know we should of continued using protection but he said he’d ran out and that I’m on the pill and don’t need them, In hindsight yes I should have insisted we still used them but I choose not to have that battle, I thought we’d be okay.
He knew my opinion on ab-rtion and that I wouldn’t get one, if I got pregnant I would raise the baby unless it was for a medical reason. Money wise my family’s successful. I work for my dad’s company I have 2 trust funds one of which I got at 18. Before I fell pregnant I was making plans to start my own house flipping business but I decided to put that on hold.
I still work from home on flexible hours but he’s said once we’re married he wants me to stop working so I can focus on our kids and that he’ll support us but I’ve never really liked that idea mainly because, although I’ve never had to worry about money my parents always taught us the importance of financial stability and my moms always said to never be financially dependent on anyone.
Plus my fiancés current salary I’m not sure would cover all of our expenses. The only reason why I haven’t told my dad is because they have a good relationship and I don’t wanna blow everything up over an overreaction on my part.
Odd-Preparation-472 wrote:
I agree with other commenters. Perusing a prenup seriously (which you 1000% should do anyway) will give away how much of a “joke” your ties together are. Prenups protect BOTH parties. When you talk, I think you should ask him what his real, serious issue is with a pre-nup, especially if it would also protect his assets in the case of separation.
If you are never going to separate, then why would having one even make a difference to him? He should feel so confident in his ability to love you and make this relationship last, that some hypothetical future where you aren’t together isn’t even a concern.NTA, not overthinking. The time to talk about finances together and your future is NOW, not after the wedding.
lilhappypumpkin1020 wrote:
NTA. He is love bombing you. Make a prenup mandatory. Along with anger management and couples therapy if you choose to stay with him, Dont add him to any documents. What is your is yours. Make a trust to your kids inheritance and have someone other than him be in charge of it. Talk to your dad see what he says.
ArreniaQ wrote:
You work for your father's company. You absolutely need a prenup that states that any interest in your father's company is not his.
Does your father have an attorney? Meet with the attorney, go over your assets and let the attorney decide if you need a prenup.
Honestly that statement "we are never breaking up" is not romantic, it's frightening. What he is saying is that he doesn't intend to LET you leave. There are men who will kill before they let a woman leave them.
Think carefully here: You are living in YOUR apartment, what happened to HIS apartment? Did he know about the family business when you started dating? Maybe I'm too cynical and suspicious but this does not sound good. The old Romans had a saying "In wine is truth" He wasn't joking!
Outside-Fennel wrote:
C-nd-ms don't break that easily. In fact you could really go crazy with them and they won't break. There has to be intentional sabotage, or maybe they were soooo old, like he bought them when he was 5 old, that they tore. As soon as you said it I questioned everything about him. I wouldn't have put it past him to have sabotaged your birth control as well. What were you using for birth control?
NYCStoryteller wrote:
NTA. You absolutely should not marry this man. I hope that the house is in your name alone and that you can afford it on your own.
If you do (stupidly, in my opinion) take him back, you really better not marry him without a pre-nup and pre-marital counseling. If you've jointly put money down on the house, you need to document that shit and have a plan for who gets the house/how the other person will be bought out.
I 23f made a post last week about a joke my fiancé (26m) made at thanksgiving while drunk, to everyone that hasn’t seen my older post. He joked that he got me pregnant to tie me down and I didn’t know what to make of it, so I posted on here to get outside opinions.
I didn’t want to initially talk to my friends or family about it because they’re all quite close to him and I didn’t want to make a mountain out of a molehill and cause drifts in there relationships.
Yesterday we had a conversation about where I was at, but he said he couldn’t go back to the hotel because they kicked him out for smoking in the room. He stopped smoking while I was pregnant but he said I was stressing him out, so he had to stay at the apartment. While I was on the phone to one of my girls in the bedroom he came in and took the phone off me and told me to come and eat.
While we was eating he said that he understood what I said and that things need to change for us to move forward he then proceeded to list all the things I needed to do to make things better, his tone the whole conversation was just making me uneasy. I texted my dad saying that he was making me uncomfortable when he wasn’t looking.
I went to check on the baby and when I came back I saw him take my keys out my purse but didn’t say anything. He took my silence as agreement to everything he said and went to bed (instead of the couch like we had agreed) like everything was normal I stayed in the living room and my dad bless him drove 6 hours to come and get us.
My dad got to the apartment around 5 this morning while my fiancé was still sleeping and we left. Me and my son are at my parents house now, my fiancés been blowing up my phone since this morning I sent a text to him as we were driving off saying he wasn’t respecting the fact that I needed space and time to just figure everything out, so he could stay in the apartment and I’ll stay at my parents.
We haven’t officially broken up or called the wedding off my parents who’ve paid for it have said that they don’t care if I wanna call it off but I feel bad. But I just wanna say thank you to everyone who replied to my original post and private messaged me I didn’t think people would care about me.
I feel like every option I have is bad, the thought of being a single mom is scary, if my fiancé's behaviour gets worse that would be s--t, if we cancel the wedding and cost my parents thousands of dollars I’ll feel guilty and if we break up all together we just got a house together we’re both on the mortgage, our joint accounts and I’ve been with him since I was 19 being without him for good is also scary.
Bearliz wrote:
NTA. It was very worrisome he took your car keys. He's also very controlling. There's a lot of red flags. His comments about getting you pregnant and how everything is your fault and you need to change goe the better. You're young and shouldn't waste your life on something you will regret. He will not change because, in his view, you're the one who needs to shape up.
KitterKatt wrote:
Do NOT feel guilty about stuff that can be replaced or remade. Money? Not a problem. Canceling the wedding? Embarrassing for HIM because you know why you need to leave. He physically ripped the phone away from you, took your keys, and was absolutely being abusive and throwing all the red flags you needed to get your dad to get you out.
YOU AND YOUR BABIES SAFETY IS TOP PRIORITY. If you go back to him you would then have a right to feel guilty putting you and your child in harms way. DO NOT GO BACK TO HIM. Get your father and p-lice to show up at the apartment with you to retrieve your stuff. Go to court for child support/custody.
Do not give him a chance to get more vi-lent and controlling. Please OP you only have one life, do you want this to be your life 20 years down the road? He admitted exactly why he got you pregnant and you SHOULD take it at face value with everything else he's showing you. He thinks he has you trapped and you need to prove him wrong.
HerefromFB wrote:
OP if you go back, he will make it harder for you to leave again. You seem to be coming to the realization that this is not a healthy partner and I hope you follow that intuition. Listen to your parents when they say it’s okay not to go through with the wedding!
Your dad drove 6 hrs for you on the fly and your mom has taught you to never be financially reliant on someone- those are parents who just want their daughter safe. Do not go back without someone with you!
I genuinely believe your fiancé is not safe for you to be alone with. And if you for some reason choose to stay, fight tooth and nail for that prenup. But I do think you and the baby need to get out.
davdkayaus wrote:
Your shouldn't feel bad for him: his behavior is showing that what he said while drunk was the truth. Tell your parents to cancel everything now, they'll get more money back this way. The money your parent save can be used on a lawyer who will show you how best to disentangle yourself from him financially and legally.