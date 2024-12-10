'AITA for kicking my fiancé out after 'joking' he got me pregnant on purpose?' UPDATED

He said why the f--k would he sign a prenup that we have a baby together, a house together and that he would not sign one, how we wouldn’t need one because we’re never separating and that me mentioning a prenup is insulting and emasculating. I never felt threatened or anything like that but he did make me uncomfortable and he woke our baby up so I told him to leave which he did.

The day after I kicked my him out he sent me a long apologetic message about how it was out of character of him to get loud which it was he’s never acted like that before and I replied saying I appreciate the apology but I still just need a day or two to think everything through.