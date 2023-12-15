'AITA for kicking my friend and her husband out for eating/wasting my food?'

The wastebasket was right next to them because he was taking a bite and spitting it out if he didn't like it. My sushi sampler tray was left with just a few pieces and most of my boyfriend’s tray was thrown away by them without even asking my permission to eat it.

They also cut a brand new and store-sealed artisan cake and opened juice cartons straight from the pantry, despite me having left juice in the refrigerator in case they wanted some.

The garbage bin had lots of chewed rice. It looked like someone had chewed and sucked it for flavor tasting and then spit out. I found this especially infuriating as I left those dishes to the back of the fridge and inside two tightly knotted bags for privacy. I served them dinner.