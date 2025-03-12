'AITA for kicking my sister out after she laughed at me and my disabled wife?' MAJOR UPDATE

"AITA for kicking my sister out after she laughed at me and my disabled wife?"

Me and my wife are both are 23, we were dating since we were 15 and four years ago we got married and our families were against us getting married so early on cause we are too young to commit but we got married and they attended but we could sense their discomfort.

Now her family and mine both get along with each other. I felt like we all were getting along cause we both are happy as a couple, and so were our families.

Seven months ago my wife had an accident she broke both of her legs and she had scars on her face which made her depressed and I tried my best to help her, and to comfort her. Doctors are trying their best, and I'm providing as much physical and emotional support as I can.