'AITA for kicking out my husband after he went to go see and comfort his ex-girlfriend?' UPDATED 3X

She sent very concerning messages beforehand and called him on messenger, he answered and he said that she was wailing and screaming in pain, now I don’t want to say too much but she had told him she attempted by taking a bunch of pills because of her mother which is why he rushed to her. When he got there, he told me she was acting strangely and almost pretending to have done what she did.

He tried to get her to the hospital to which she refused, after pleading for a while, he was getting ready to call 911 when she confessed she didn’t actually take any pills, he was confused and asked why she said she did. She couldn’t give him a clear answer, my husband was going to leave when she begged him to let her explain again.