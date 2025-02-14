'AITA for kicking out my husband, and saying that his mother needs to find somewhere else to stay?'

Before anyone asks, yes, I did my part in caring for her too. He was her main caretaker because I worked full time and he didn't. I cooked, cleaned, and did her laundry. I also drove her to her appointments when my husband couldn't. Only thing I wasn't comfortable with was the bathing. Despite not wanting my husband to be in the home, I let her stay.

I did let him know that once the divorce was finalized, she would have to find somewhere else to live, whether that be with him, his siblings, or with other family. I felt bad about it, but I decided that I needed a clean break from him, and by extension, his family, once we were done. I was not willing to permanently house my MIL in my home if it meant that I had to continue interacting with him.