'AITA for kicking out my son because he is an adult and he needs to leave the nest?' UPDATED 2X

The eldest may have managed to get through the new situation because he was already a teenager who had his life on track when his mother died and his father moved on to his new family.

The youngest son got to live his formative years feeling unwanted. And now that he is legally an adult who can be kicked out, he has confirmation that his father wanted to get rid of him all along, just couldn't do it earlier.

CrystalQueen3000 wrote:

You made your son homeless on his birthday because it was more important for you to have a study room than house your kid.

Yeah YTA. It didn’t occur to you to dig deeper about his total lack of motivation?