'AITA for kicking my sister out of my house for not following my house rules?' UPDATED 4X

Free rent is a luxury that should never be taken for granted, and yet, many times the people who benefit the most express the least gratitude.

"AITA for kicking out my sister out of my house for not complying to my house rules?"

I (26F) live in a two bedroom apartment and I was living alone for the most part until last month when my younger sister (23F) started living with me after my parents kicked her out due to her not contributing to the house. She had nowhere else to go and she pretty much begged me to let her stay with me. I said that if she wants to live with me, she needs to follow my house rules.