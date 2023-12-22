'AITA for kicking my sister out of Thanksgiving dinner when she announced my pregnancy?'

Our family talked for a while about internet and then we sat down to eat. We prayed and said our grace before we ate. I thought about announcing my pregnancy in the middle of eating.

Suddenly, Amy stood up. All eyes were on her. "She is pregnant!" Everyone in the room looked at me and started cheering. But before they could celebrate, I had to step in.

I shouted at Amy, I wanted to tell our family myself. Amy ruined a special moment for me. It was a one time chance. Amy said it was an accident and she was sorry. I didn't listen to her and I kicked her out. My mom was honestly making it harder for me. "Seriously it isn't a big deal, you can do this again!"