'AITA for lashing out at my coach's assistant for making a joke about my dad who passed?'

"AITA for lashing out at my coaches assistant for making a joke about my dad who recently passed?"

So I 16M, was at swim practice earlier today (6:30-8:30PM) and this is one of my first practices back after my dad passed in early December. Anyways, I come in and get changed as usual, and then I get showered and head out to the pool deck.

Keep in mind, I have gained a bit of weight since the last time they have seen me and I’m quite out of shape and struggling to keep up when we start the practice. My coach says welcome back and hugs me and stuff and he basically catches me up on everything that’s happened, what I’ve missed, etc. Then we start the warm up, it was quite difficult for me as I haven’t swam in almost 2 months.