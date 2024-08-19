'AITA for laughing when my aunt told my stepmom that depression doesn't make you have an affair?' UPDATED 2X

Either way it isn't something Ana should be attempting to connect with her AP/Now husbands child with. Anna suffered, but so did the rest of the family from your fathers betrayal but do they care about that? Nah, Ana played a stupid game and surprise surprise, she got a stupid prize, your father.

IntroductionNo7686 wrote:

Sounds like your dad loves all the hero worshipping she does. That is until he cheats on her and then she’ll blame her depression for jumping on his dick. Your aunt only spoke the truth, that’s why they’re so upset. Someone called her for being a home wrecker. They deserve each other.

MyLadyBits wrote:

Tell your father why should you care about Ana when her “happiness” depended on bringing so much unhappiness to yourself and people you love.

Tell your father it says a lot about you out him that he was eager to harm so many people.