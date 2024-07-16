'AITA for laughing when my brother-in-law was berating my little sister?' UPDATED

For some background: My parents have 3 kids. Maya (29f), Me (28m) and Sally (26f). The problem is Sally. When she was born she had some form of medical condition which led doctors to believe that she won't survive at all. But my parents never gave up. They spent money and time for her treatment and miracle happened. Since then they have coddled Sally to death.
Sally always had to have good things. I mostly got my sister's hand me downs. Which I didn't mind but it sucks that I was the forever neglected middle child. But my sister Maya took most of it. Maya was the oldest and the scapegoat. For some weird reasons Sally was always in competition with Maya and I am sure my parents also pitted them against each other too.
Maya was always supposed to behave and never complain. While Sally was a brat. If Maya had a dollhouse, Sally had a bigger dollhouse. If Maya did something good my parents would just say "good job" and go on about their life. But if Sally even won a participation trophy they would basically throw a party. Since then Maya has been walking on eggshells around my parents.
She would always be grounded and we cannot even complain that Sally has been bullying us because she is a "special child." Sally was also awful towards me. She would often abuse me and even steal my stuff and my parents won't do anything. And like I mentioned Sally was always in competition with Maya. If Maya wanted to participate in music, she would too.
I remember Maya saying in high school that she has a crush. What does Sally do? Make out with that crush in front of Maya. My parents didn't even save enough for college for either of us but luckily for Maya, she got on scholarship. I had to take out a loan. The last straw for Maya was when she was dating this guy in college. She brought him home when they were on vacation.
She caught Sally and him hooking up in the basement. It was a sh!t storm. My parents did berate Sally but after few days they were like "Eh what happened just happened. It will be wrong to separate these love birds." That was it for Maya. She screamed at them that she has endured their abuse for all these years but not anymore. She cut off contact. There was a lot of tension.
Some of my uncle an aunt were divided. Sally was just as shameless as she was and went on to date Maya's ex. Maya eventually got over it and met a nice guy and got married. She did invite our parents but not Sally. My parents didn't go but I did. Now she is currently pregnant with her first child. My parents reached out to her and although Maya was skeptical she agreed to reconcile.
So, our family has this big dinner once a year at there place where all the relatives and cousins are invited. Maya came along with her husband, Adam. Sally was also there with her husband (Maya's ex). Throughout the evening I noticed Sally tried to be closer to Adam. But he would just shove her off. When it was time for dinner. My parents made a toast.
Then Sally stood up and said that she was so lucky to be here and that she almost died when she was young (barf). She then redirected to Maya and said "Sis I know it must be hard for you because your ex is now my husband but thanks for the blessing. I know it must be hard for you to be here knowing how hard it was for you to compete with me but I applaud your bravery."
This was the moment Adam stood up and shouted at Sally. Saying how dare she insult his wife. who the hell does she think she is. Then the word vomit started. I am just paraphrasing it. "You think you are so special because you were a miracle baby. Guess what I was a miracle baby too but I don't bitch about it like you do.
You are such a pathetic woman that the only achievement in your life you have is something that was accidental. what else do you have to show for? Everything you have was basically borrowed from my wife, even your pathetic husband who spent the entire evening hitting on every female cousin in this room. You are so annoying even your husband doesn't like you. You know what the truth is?
You have nothing and you are nothing. You are so shameless and pathetic that you tried to hit on me. You already got her ex and now you want her husband. I would rather die than be with a woman like you whose personality is worth of a paper bag. You have always been jealous of my wife because you always knew you would never be as amazing as she is.
That's why you stole from her because that's the only way you could have what she has." There was more but it was so brutal that Sally was in tears. My parents and relatives were shocked. My parents told Maya "well aren't you going to do anything" Maya said no and left with her husband. Honestly, even my cousins were silent. I knew no one liked Sally. I on the other hand was laughing behind my wine glass.
My mom noticed and said I am an a$$hole for laughing at my sister's misery. It has been over a week when this happened. The video of Adam's rant was circulating on our cousin GC. I still laugh at it. I have been LC with them ever since. But they are getting a lot of sh!t for Sally. So AITA?
ComfortableZebra2412 said:
NTA sounds like someone needed to say it, does not sound like she is a remotely good person
JustAnotherSaddy said:
Good for BIL for standing up for his wife
Silly-Hovercraft398 said:
You get what you give. NTA, loving your BIL standing up for your sister like that!
Random_user_of_doom said:
I think you should be awarded for not cheering and applauding. Buy bil a beer, he deserves it. NTA
Prudence_rigby said:
I'm glad Maya found Adam. Now that the cat is out of the bag, it's time for you to find a shiny new spine and let your parents know that you're done with this smoke and mirror show of Sally's "excellence."
And Obvious-Upstairs9597 said:
I can only imagine the satisfaction! What I would give to be a fly on a wall when that occurred. Imagine your whole life you had no support from your family & the person you chose to be your family had your back. Wow I would fall in love all over again. I’d probably be laughing in the car on our way back too. Great husband.
For privacy reasons I cannot post the video. Not even the audio. Please understand it. But I am writing the dialogue that went through. Also even though we live in states but at home we speak in our native language. So a lot of the translation would be robotic
Characters: Sally, Maya, Adam, Mom, Dad, Douche (Sally's husband).
**Sits down after insulting my sister by saying she is competing with her**
Adam: Huh? What does that supposed to mean?
Sally: What do you mean?
Adam: You literally just insulted my wife in front of me. I want to know what the hell do you mean that she is competing with you?
Sally: Oh Adam, you have no idea? Maya has always been pining for Douche. I know it is sad that he fell in love with me but I am happy she let it go.
Adam: Yeah. I am glad that she is with me rather than your perverted husband who has been hitting on every female cousin here.
Sally: How dare you speak about my husband.
Adam: How dare me? How dare you speak to my wife like that Sally? Who do you think you are? Queen of England? I won't even make you queen of garbage island.
Dada: Hey watch it!
Adam: No, I would not. I would not sit here and watch as your useless daughter talking sh!t about my wife.
**Sally was crying at this point**
Adam: How dare you insult my wife you cunt? You think you are so special because you were a miracle baby? Well guess what I was a rainbow baby too but I am not as annoying as you are. You are not the only miracle baby in this world you dumba$$. There are millions other. Sure they don't bitch about it.
What else did you do to think you deserve the world? What do you have to show for? My wife was a valedictorian who earns 6 figures. She has respect in the society. What do you have except for you attitude? You are a college dropout who has no life skills and has been mooching off her parents. You entire life is borrowed from your sister.
Sally: Stop it!
Adam: I will not. You want to hear the truth? The truth is that you are a piece of sh!t. Nobody will miss you if you died. Nobody likes you. Not a single person in your family except for you mom and dad who failed to raise you.
Mom: Stop it. Or else I will throw you out.
Adam: I don't give a rat's ass. *looks as Sally* And you know what? Everyone saw how disgusting you are trying to seduce the husband of your own sister.
Sally (practically sobbing): I was just trying to be nice.
Adam: oh like how you were trying to be nice when maya brought douche home? Is this how you say hello in your family? Outsiders. How about I sleep with your dad and husband to express my gratitude. Do not take me for a fool I know what you were trying to do.
Dad: That's it you are going way out of line.
Adam: No I am making a line between your slutty daughter and ours. How much shameless are you. Your own daughter is trying to sabotage the marriage of your own oldest daughter and you are silent?
Where was this energy of yours when Maya was crying in her room? Or when her own boyfriend was cheating on her with her sister. Is this the morals you taught your daughter? Do you even have empathy for your other kids? OP and maya had to suffer a lot because your own daughter is the miss trunchbull. Where was your attitude then?
Would you have held maya accountable if she slept with one of Sally's boyfriend? Answer me.
Dad: I don't need to answer a stranger.
Adam: I am not a stranger I am your daughter's husband. I have every right to speak about it. I have every right to call out on your daughter's bs. Listen, Sally you think people actually like you. Well we don't none of us in this room full of 50 people likes you the slightest. You really think that you are pretty that guys will just fall for you. well you are an ugly cunt. Your personality is worth of a paper bag.
The only reason why your husband is even married to you because you faked a pregnancy and then faked a miscarriage. Even the guy who is a cheater and a pervert doesn't want to be with you. And you did all of that for who this guy? (points at douche)? He is nothing but your sister's sloppy second. You don't even deserve her sloppy thirds.
What achievements do you have except for being a miracle child? You are a pathetic woman in her 20s who is still mooching off her parents. Just looking at you so irritatingly sobbing like a poor victim makes my skin crawl. You are not special. You are just an entitled brat that everyone hates.
That was it. The room was silent and then mom spoke
Mom: Maya, your husband is insulting us.
Maya: Adam grab your coat we are leaving. I have had enough of it.
Mom: you are not going to do anything?
Maya: actually no. i will not.
They left and then our cousins just sat and ate dinner. I was basically laughing quietly behind my wine glass. Mom said, "Why are you smiling? you think this is a joke."
Me: Well no.
Mom: God you are so ungrateful. some guy just insulted your sister and you are sitting here laughing?
Me: Mom please we still have guests.
The rest of the evening was basically Sally crying and making a scene. My cousins were sharing the video and making fun of Sally. Yes, the GC has everyone including Maya and her husband. Except for Sally and her husband.
I don't know if people will see this but I do have a little update. I went to see my sister, Maya and her husband today. I talked to her and asked her if she was ok. I haven't got a chance to reach out to her after the dinner. She said she was fine and that mom and dad has been demanding they apologize to Sally (barf). She blocked then. Because why should they apologize for the truth.
They also got the support from the GC. A lot of our cousin's parents were unaware of the incident of Sally and all the bullying. They thought since she was a miracle baby she would be an angel (barf 2.0). I apologized to my BIL, Adam for what happened. He said sorry back because he lost his sh!t.
He also had really toxic parents. He basically projected his own anger on Sally. I told him it was fine and even our cousins enjoyed it. They are making fun of sally and he is practically their hero right now. And as for my parents.
Well they are still in denial. I don't care anymore. They have gone too far. I mean even a stranger sees through their bullsh!t yet they refuse to see the truth. They are getting a lot of heat from everyone. Especially grandma (mom's mom), because our grandpa left her for another woman so she takes it a big offense. Apparently my parents lied to her about Sally's husband.
They said Maya and him used to date but they broke up. I will give a full update. Right now the cousins and uncles and aunts are divided among themselves. I am really disappointed in our parents. I hope Sally takes care of them when they are really old because they obviously lost 2 of their kids.