'AITA for laughing because my female cousin is hanging with boys who are like my uncle?'

I told her “What goes around comes around,” and basically that it’s karma because Tommy was a “skirt chaser” himself and now he has to be on the other end with his own daughter hanging around boys who were exactly like he was. Granny was so mad that she left early, which she never does.

My Mum and two of my aunts were over as well. All three of them agreed that what I said was funny and technically true. But I’m old enough to know that it’s one of those times when you laugh about it privately but not to their faces. And it was something for an adult to talk about in a serious matter, not to bring up as a joke I know I probably am, but still, AITA?