'AITA for laughing when my mom said it’s my fault my brother got hit at college?' MAJOR UPDATE

There are times when laughter is the best response to an absurd statement.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he was wrong for laughing when he heard about his brother's misfortune at college. He wrote:

"AITA for laughing when my mom said it’s my fault my brother got p*nched?"

Before my (18M) brother(19) went to uni, we had a massive argument. I’d just discovered that he slept with my (now ex) girlfriend. She confessed to me which lead to me breaking up with her. He claimed it was a one time mistake and meant nothing, but I still told him I no longer want to see him again (he lives with our mom while I live with dad).