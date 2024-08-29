'AITA for laughing in my SIL’s face when she DNA tested my daughter?'

"AITAH for laughing in my SIL’s face when she DNA tested my daughter?"

I, 30M, have a daughter who's 6. I am not biologically related to her at all. There is no blood relation between us. I was friends with her mother for most all of my childhood.

We were never involved romantically and were always just friends. She had her daughter at 23 with her 25-year-old husband. When my daughter was a newborn (About 3 months technically) both her mother and father passed away. I won't go into too much detail for privacy reasons, but it was workplace shooting. My friend and her husband had worked in the same building, and were both killed.