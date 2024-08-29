'AITA for laughing in my SIL’s face when she DNA tested my daughter?'

I, 30M, have a daughter who's 6. I am not biologically related to her at all. There is no blood relation between us.
I was friends with her mother for most all of my childhood.
We were never involved romantically and were always just friends. She had her daughter at 23 with her 25-year-old husband. When my daughter was a newborn (About 3 months technically) both her mother and father passed away. I won't go into too much detail for privacy reasons, but it was workplace shooting. My friend and her husband had worked in the same building, and were both killed.
Both my friend and her husband had grown up with less than ideal families and didn't have any siblings so there wasn't any "next of kin" for their daughter to go to. However, because I was close with them I was able to adopt her. Even though I had been iffy about the idea of kids I didn't want their daughter to grow up in foster care or around people who didn't have a connection to her bio parents so I stepped in.
My parents and siblings know that my daughter is not my actual daughter biologically speaking. My daughter, I'll call Lily for the post, also knows that she's adopted. I never really hid the fact that she was adopted, she knows her parents are dead and were k-led by a "bad man" but I'm saving the details for when she's older.
Lily does not look like me at all. She looks exactly like her mother and biological dad. Most people assume that I'm her bio dad and that she just took after her mom. I don't ever really correct this when and if people assume this because it just seems unnecessary.
My brother has been with his fiancee for about 2 years now. A few weeks ago we were all meeting up at my parents house and my SIL saw an old picture of me, my friend and her husband. She pointed to my friend and asked who she was, and I explained that was Lily's mother.
SIL got quiet and stood in front of the picture for a while. I didn't think much of it. To clarify, she knows my friend passed away, but I guess didn't know that she had been married, or that Lily is not my bio daughter. I suppose she assumed my daughter was mine and my friend's biological daughter. My SIL got a DNA test done on my daughter behind my back.
She used my brother's DNA for the test, and when it came back that they weren't related, she knew that meant me and Lily weren't related. She came up to me with the results and waved them in my face, saying that I was taking care of a deceased woman's affair baby. She said this to me in front of my daughter. I just stared at her for a while before bursting out laughing at this.
I told her I knew Lily wasn't my biological daughter, and that this thing called adoption exists. Her face went red and she stormed off. My brother is mad I embarrassed his fiancee, but I said she embarrassed herself by DNA testing a kid that isn't hers and then parading the results up to me. What did she want me to do?
What was her goal with this? Did she want me to break down and abandon my daughter? My brother said she thought she was doing the right thing and called me an AH. I don't feel like the AH, especially considering my SIL was the one who stuck her nose where it doesn't belong. I'm asking for opinions (mostly just for validation), so was I TA?
FlinFlanFuddle4 wrote:
My brother is mad I embarrassed his fiancee
What? Brother should be appalled fiancee said this IN FRONT OF THE CHILD.
BigConversation6141 wrote:
NTA. Not only did your SIL cross a major line by testing the DNA of a child without consent, but the theatrical way she presented her "findings" is shockingly insensitive. Forget a pot stirrer, she's operating a drama-cauldron. You have every right to be upset, and your brother needs a wake-up call about the boundaries his future wife is willing to bulldoze.
Serinaty wrote:
NTA - she wanted to stir some crap up, that’s a hell of a lot of effort to “help”. Also I’d be pissed about how she got Lilys DNA to do this? It didn’t go the way she thought it would so she got mad, your brother is just trying to side with his soon to be wife.
shroomcure wrote:
Your brother is a f-ing moron if he can’t see that there’s something very wrong with her. He deserves the misery she will bring into his life as long as he continues to defend her. Be careful her embarrassment may turn nasty. Keep her away from you and your daughter.
yeoniesong wrote:
NTA. This incident should open your brother’s eyes and break it off with her. Instead he is siding with her. Your future SIL created a very unnecessary situation. Even if you were married to Lily’s mother she had no business running the DNA test. A sane person would not go to that extent, especially not without a reason. She judged wanted to create drama and play hero.
Mysterious_Book8747 wrote:
If she wanted to protect you she would have approached you privately with her concerns. She got publicly embarrassed in front of multiple people because she pulled a big crazy reveal in front of multiple people.
Pudding_Anya wrote:
NTA. Your SIL's actions were completely inappropriate and out of line. It's absurd that she would DNA test your child without your permission and then confront you with the results in front of your daughter. You were justified in laughing at her and pointing out the absurdity of her behavior.
Cakeliesx wrote:
She said that to you in front of your daughter?!? Your response was perfect.
“She thought she was doing the right thing?” Um, maybe asking your brother privately about it would have been more appropriate (not appropriate but MORE appropriate than what she did.) You NTA but brother & she sure are TA.