"AITA for laughing when my nephew got hurt and knocked out a tooth with my professional yo-yo?"

Just because something's a toy, doesn't mean it's safe for kids.
I have been playing with yo-yos my whole life. Since I was five probably. My uncle taught me how to use one. I have used them in talent shows. I have even been on TV news and on a show demonstrating tricks. I even worked for a company that makes them on a demo team. I know I know. Women want me, and men want to be me. My brother cannot use one to save his life.
He just can't understand the hand movements. That's fine he has many good qualities. Unfortunately, forethought is not one of them. I have boxes of starter yo-yos. They are lightweight and easy to learn with. I also have a bunch of balls that have a self retracting mechanism inside so you can get used to the feel. I was showing off for the kids last weekend at a family birthday party.
Everyone wanted one. I went to my garage and got a box of the freebies. My nephew kept looking at my Maplewood yoyo. He wanted that one. I said no. He went crying to his dad who went to our mom. She came stomping over with my idiot brother. She said that I had hundreds of yo-yos and that I could give one to my nephew. I said it was a bad idea.
I explained that my yo-yos are set up for professional use. Ladies please keep your panties and DMs to yourselves. She insisted, and my brother started insulting me for playing with toys at my age. So I took my nephew and I gave him a ball and a starter yo-yo. I told him to start with the ball until he got the feel for it. Then the light plastic one. I told him only to use the fancy one after he was sure of himself.
Ten minutes. Ten f-king minutes later my SIL is bringing him to the bathroom because he got himself in the mouth. I couldn't help but laugh. My brother is pissed because his wife is mad that he got his son a "wooden morningstar." This is not accurate. The yo-yo was inspired.
My mother appears to have forgotten her part in this play because she is mad at me.
My brother told me that I had to pay the dentist bill to get the rest of the baby tooth out. I told him to eat a d-k.
3OrcsInATrenchcoat wrote:
NTA. You explained the risks, you told the kid not to use the big one until he’d practiced, you told your brother not to give it to him because it was dangerous.
He insisted, he’s the parent and has ultimate decision-making on giving his child something dangerous and then leaving him unsupervised with it. On an unrelated note, I’m afraid I simply cannot contain my enthusiasm. Please send your home address so I can post my panties.
OP responded:
I wish I could post a gif of Ted Lasso being all excited and saying "OMG OMG it's finally happening."
StAlvis wrote:
NTA.
"I said it was a bad idea. I explained that my yo-yos are set up for professional use. Ladies please keep your panties and DMs to yourselves." Lol, I like the cut of your jib.
OP responded:
It's a fun hobby and I paid for university playing with a toy. But it does not get the ladies going.
Samarkand457 responded:
But with those skilled fingers, you can get them coming!
ShyViolet47 wrote:
Based off of some of the replies in here, I’m gonna say that it does in fact get the ladies going.
OP responded:
That's just because they are imagining that I look like your stereotypical yoyo guys. Like the child produced by the unholy joining of James Bond and Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Just driving around in my Countach Lamborghini to my next exciting yoyo adventure.
paul_rudds_drag_race wrote:
NTA. I suspect the child had a better learning takeaway than the parents. I’m from a culture where if a child doesn’t listen to a warning and goes on to fall or experience a small injury, the adults say something similar to “That’s how you’ll learn.” If they’re older they might get the equivalent of “That’s what you get for acting like a dumb-dumb.” (Insert pickup line here that mentions “no strings attached”)
Wide_Comment3081 wrote:
I want to thank OP because I've been struggling with infertility and I think this post made me pregnant. NTA.
OP responded:
Wow. I'm impressed with myself now.
Effpop wrote:
This was a fun read about your awful relatives. NTA!
OP responded:
My nephew is a good kid. He just overestimated his abilities.
forserialtho wrote:
You told the ladies to stay out your dms, but what about us men, would you be interested in some delicious tighty whites? I'm throwing myself at you, help me out here.
OP responded:
Hanes or Fruit of the Loom? If Fruit of the Loom does the label include the mythical cornucopia?
Boysenberry wrote:
NTA, you sound like a fun uncle to have. When he’s a bit older the kid will remember this with amusement. Sounds like he shares your passion, maybe tell them you’re not going to pay the dentist bill but you’ll babysit and give him some proper lessons so he can play safely.