'AITA if I leave the family beach house without saying anything to my dad's partner?' UPDATED 3X

He said I should "make an emotional effort" and that "kids are kids." I responded that the "kids are kids" thing is just a BS excuse for sh--ty parenting. For example, when my sister and I vacationed at the beach house in the early 2000s, we were strictly forbidden from using electronic devices during the day.

Even at night, we weren't allowed to turn the volume above 25% so as not to disturb the neighbors. He was understanding and admitted that it's easier for him not to be bothered by loud noises because all he has to do is "unplug himself" (ie: deactivate his hearing aids). In short, I'm realizing that my dad is making a big effort to make this vacation work for everyone.

So, I’m gonna take the advice of someone who commented on my first post and "choose to be an adult" by trying to reach a compromise.

Tonight, we’re all having a conversation. And it’s very likely things will get awkward. Wish me luck.