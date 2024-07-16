"'AITA for leaving the dry wedding early to go out for drinks?'"

Apparently, the bride's friend group did not stay for the party, the groom's did and the optics were very lopsided at the party. We all heard from the bride about this and she called us AHs for leaving. She said that she didn't feel supported and felt like we were spiting her now husband for his sobriety. I told her that she was reading too much into it.

We just wanted to go out. She is especially mad at me as I'm looked at as the ringleader of this outing. I don't think I've done anything wrong AITA? Edit: Ceremony was at 5, Reception at 6.

Commenters had a lot to say in response.

StarbieBarbie wrote: