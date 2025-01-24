'AITA for leaving a family gathering and taking the cake with me after getting my feelings hurt?'

I (27F) hit one year sober (from alcohol) at the beginning of the year. This was a huge accomplishment for me. It was bigger to me than finishing college. I told my family that next time we were together for family dinner I had something to celebrate.

This all happened at my mom’s. The kids were playing and the adults were hanging out. I took the moment to share that I’d reached 1 year sober and how good I felt about it. They went with “Ohh, that’s what you were talking about” and “Has it been a year already?”

I am embarrassed to admit I hoped someone would say they’re proud of me.

My BIL Steve looked at my sister and they both said “Well…” at the same time and she said “Since we’re all here, (Niece) just got into (a specific gymnastics thing). It’s been a LONG road but she did it!”