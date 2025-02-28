'AITA for leaving a family vacation early because my brother's kids kept waking me up at 5AM?'

The internet had a lot of thoughts about the situation.

Oylaura wrote:

NTA. They're used to it, because it grew in their family. The kids were babies, then started walking, and slowly involved into the hellions they have become. You, on the other hand, dove into the deep end of the pool. Shock is inevitable.

My brother lives in a beautiful house that has no window coverings and no floor coverings. The acoustics are amazing. Their three children were screamers. Visits could be quite uncomfortable when the kids were little. There were tantrums, meltdowns, all sorts of screaming and yelling. Nobody was fighting per se, but it was kids being kids. My parents and I really struggled.