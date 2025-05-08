'AITA for leaving my boyfriend after finding a woman in our bed?' MAJOR UPDATE

"AITA for leaving my boyfriend after finding a woman in our bed?"

So, I (26F) am going on a trip to London with my sister today. I’ve been staying with her since yesterday because she lives close to the airport. I realized I forgot my passport at my apartment, where my boyfriend (27M) and I live together, and I had time to go back and get it, so I did.

I texted him this morning to let him know I was coming back to get my passport, but he didn’t respond. When I got there, he looked really antsy and suspicious. I went into our bedroom and found a woman I don’t recognize lying in our bed (fully clothed). I just went on autopilot, grabbed my passport, told him “we’re over” and left.