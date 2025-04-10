"AITA for leaving my boyfriend's friend group chat after they kept joking about me?"

So I (19F) have been dating my boyfriend (21M) for about 6 months now. a few weeks ago, he added me to his group chat with his close friends cause we were all gonna meet for a trip they were planning. at first it was chill, they were welcoming and all, but then the “jokes” started.

It started off small like calling me “miss influencer” when I’d post selfies, or saying stuff like “oh she’s high maintenance” when I mentioned I liked getting my nails done. I laughed it off even tho it made me kinda uncomfortable. But then one of them sent a meme about girls who “trap guys” and tagged me in it like “yo this you?” and everyone reacted with laughing emojis. I didn’t even know what to say.