'AITA for thinking about leaving my long relationship because he refuses to take the next step?'

I’m a 35F, and my boyfriend is 42M. We’ve been together for almost 10 years, but I’m seriously considering ending things because he doesn’t seem to have any plans to leave his mom’s house or make any real changes in his life.
I need some perspective because I’m starting to feel like I’m wasting my time, but I also don’t want to be unfair to him. Here’s the situation: We’ve been dating for nearly a decade, and for most of that time, we’ve lived in different cities.
I’ve been the one traveling every weekend to stay at his family’s place, which is in a tiny, smelly town he doesn’t even like. He’s been living with his mom this whole time, and while he’s talked about us building a life together, it feels like there’s no real progress. After the pandemic, he had a breakdown (which, to be fair, we all struggled during that time), but he’s kind of stayed stuck in that rut.
He used to go to therapy when he was younger and tried going back to the same therapist after the pandemic, but he said it didn’t help. The problem is, his town is so small that there’s only one good therapist, so he feels like he’s out of options.
His family is a whole other issue. They’re always a mess, constantly demanding he help them with their problems, and he doesn’t even get along with them. But he keeps jumping in to fix things for them, even though it clearly stresses him out.
Meanwhile, he spends his free time playing RPGs with his friends every week, which is fine, but it feels like he’s avoiding dealing with his own life (and another reason to not leaving). I live in a bigger city that’s relatively close by, and I’ve suggested that he could split his time—work and do therapy here half the week and spend the other half in his hometown.
But every time I bring it up, he just says it’s “complicated” and doesn’t really give me a clear reason why he can’t. Financially, he’s actually in a better position than I am. He has investments and owns some land, which isn’t a fortune but is more than I have.
He keeps talking about how he’s going to win the lottery one day and then propose to me, but…come on. That’s not a plan. I’ve tried to encourage him to move to a bigger city where there are more opportunities (like I did), but he says he can’t because his clients are in his current town.
At the same time, he’s always complaining about how his business is struggling and how he’s barely making ends meet. It’s frustrating because it feels like he’s stuck in a cycle of excuses. Recently, he bought a car, saying it would make our lives easier, but I don’t see how that changes anything. It feels like he’s making small gestures without addressing the bigger issues.
I’ve been patient for years, but I’m starting to feel like I’m putting my life on hold for someone who isn’t willing to take the steps needed to move forward. I don't even want him to marry me or whatever. I just want some privacy and he improving his own life to be happier.
Living without planning the next steps makes all the efforts look meaningless, at least for me. Not planning anything brought us here in the first time so I think I deserve some planning for a change. AITA for thinking about leaving him over this? I love him, but I’m tired of waiting for him to take control of his life.