'AITA for thinking about leaving my long relationship because he refuses to take the next step?'

He used to go to therapy when he was younger and tried going back to the same therapist after the pandemic, but he said it didn’t help. The problem is, his town is so small that there’s only one good therapist, so he feels like he’s out of options.

His family is a whole other issue. They’re always a mess, constantly demanding he help them with their problems, and he doesn’t even get along with them. But he keeps jumping in to fix things for them, even though it clearly stresses him out.