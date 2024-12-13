'AITA for leaving the room because my boyfriend and my BFF were speaking in a different language?'

"AITA for leaving the room because my boyfriend and my bestfriend were speaking in a different language?"

My(20F) best friend(also 20F) came to visit me at college after a few weeks since we hadn’t seen each other in a while. She had made plans for us to meet up and go out after classes, and I was looking forward to it. I even told my boyfriend (21M) in advance that I’d be hanging out with her, and he was cool with it too.

Both of them come from a place where they have a common language. When she arrived, she met me and my boyfriend in the corridor and immediately mentioned how we’d be late if we didn’t leave right away. I was ready to go then and there, but instead, she started talking to my boyfriend in their native language, which I don’t understand.