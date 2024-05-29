'AITA for leaving without explanation after MIL pretended not to hear me?' 'My husband is furious.'

"AITA for leaving without explanation after MIL pretended not to hear me?"

I 32F have a 7mo daughter with my husband 34M. My country does ensure a long maternity leave for up to 2 years, however I am self employed and cannot afford to lose my clients so I try to work while my daughter is sleeping and during the weekends. Lately she's been teething so I'm operating on little to no sleep.

I have an issue with my MIL. She does what she wants despite people asking her not to and then says 'oops' or denies doing it. Things like that. It was annoying before the baby but after she was born it has become insufferable.