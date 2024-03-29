'AITA for leaving for the weekend after my wife agreed to host Easter without asking me?'

Sometimes, you must simply remove yourself from a space to set a boundary.

In a popular online post, a man asked if he was wrong for leaving for the weekend after his wife volunteered to host Easter without asking him. He wrote:

"AITA for leaving for the weekend after my wife agreed to host Easter at our house without consulting me?"

My wife (38F) and I (39M) have been married for 12 years and have 3 kids (11, 8, & 6). We live reasonably close to family on both our sides.Our house isn't huge by any means, but it's big enough for our family. However, no one else on my wife's side of the family lives in a house. Her siblings all either rent homes with roommates or live in apartments.