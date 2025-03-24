Years of being called dumb finally catch up to BF at GF's work party. AITA?

No_Use_9124

NTA Are you sure you want to be with this person who clearly demeans you regularly, is emotionally abusive, something your very tremendously awesome colleague caught onto immediately? Your senior rocks and is wonderful. I hope she is your mentor.

Cummyluvv (OP)

Right? She saw in one night what I’ve been dealing with for years. It really put things into perspective for me. It’s got me thinking, why have I put up with this for so long? 😩

(She’s not technically my mentor, but I definitely see her as someone to learn from tho).