Years of being called dumb finally catch up to BF at GF's work party. AITA?

My (29F) boyfriend (27M) has this habit of constantly calling me "dumb" or "stupid". It started as a joke, and at first, I laughed along. But over time, it became his go-to way of addressing me, no matter the situation.
I asked him, begged him to stop, especially in front of his friends, but he would just chuckle and say, "What? But you are dumb." His friends even picked it up, and now they casually call me dumb too. It’s humiliating.
I started avoiding his social gatherings because I knew I’d just be the butt of their jokes. Whenever I told him how much it bothered me, he’d just say I was being too sensitive and that it was just a joke.
Last night, I hosted a party with my work colleagues. It was important to me because I work in a competitive field, and many of my coworkers are incredibly accomplished. I introduced my boyfriend to everyone, hoping he’d be on his best behavior. But of course, he wasn’t.
Barely an hour in, he started the dumb comments again. My close work friends are used to me venting about this, but one of my senior colleagues—an incredibly sharp, no-nonsense woman, was clearly unimpressed.
She turned to him and said, “Hey, you’re a guest here, and you do realize who you’re talking to, right? Maybe cut the ‘dumb’ comments.” He just laughed, like he always does.
Then later in the evening, I accidentally dropped my drink while reaching for it, and right on cue, he loudly called me dumb again. That’s when my senior completely shut him down.
“You know, everyone in this room has either an advanced degree, multiple certifications, or years of experience in their field, including my name, who’s one of the smartest and most competent people I’ve worked with. The only person here without those credentials is you. So if we’re talking about intelligence, you’re the least qualified person to judge.”
Dead silence.
For the first time ever, my boyfriend had nothing to say. He went completely red and barely spoke for the rest of the night.
When we got home, he was livid. He said I should have defended him, that I “let” my colleague humiliate him, and that what she said was “unnecessary and cruel.” I just looked at him and said, "So now you know how it feels."
He’s sulking and acting like I’m the bad guy. For what it’s worth, my senior later apologized to him before leaving, saying she didn’t mean to be harsh but was just looking out for me.
Now he’s acting like I betrayed him, but I can’t bring myself to feel bad. After years of him publicly embarrassing me, wasn’t it fair for him to finally experience what he put me through? AITA?
NTA Are you sure you want to be with this person who clearly demeans you regularly, is emotionally abusive, something your very tremendously awesome colleague caught onto immediately? Your senior rocks and is wonderful. I hope she is your mentor.
Cummyluvv (OP)
Right? She saw in one night what I’ve been dealing with for years. It really put things into perspective for me. It’s got me thinking, why have I put up with this for so long? 😩
(She’s not technically my mentor, but I definitely see her as someone to learn from tho).
It’s sad that he’s sulking instead of reflecting on his behavior; you deserve a partner who lifts you up.
He is sulking playing the victim trying to get HER to apologize to HIM for not sticking up for him when her colleague rightfully called him out for his horrid behavior. If he gets her to apologize to him, he reclaims the power in the relationship. He's a deeply insecure bully who puts his far more accomplished GF down to neg her into being insecure about herself.
He thinks this is how to keep her attached to him and for him to maintain control over her. The sulking is to make her apologize so he doesn't have to hold himself accountable for his horrid behavior. It's also so he can position himself in the relationship to be able to continue to chip away at her self esteem by continuing to publicly humiliate her.
NTA for what happened, he more than deserved that.
YTA for being with someone like him. You deserve better.
Cummyluvv (OP)
Yeah, I guess, this is the wake-up call I didn’t expect but I needed 😌 I’m done putting up with his nonsense.
The only time you should put up with being treated with disdain in a relationship is when you have a cat.
I'm glad she put him in his place. But why are you with someone who has publicly embarrassed you for years?
These are the actions of someone who doesn’t even like you- why the hell are you still with them? Time to prove him wrong and leave.
It was never really a joke. It was him projecting his insecurities onto you. Similar to why school bullies bully people - because they're insecure and it feeds their ego make it seem like others are below them. My best friend's bf (who's actually one of the stupidest people I've ever met) does the same garbage to her.
I'll ask you exactly what I've asked her: what are you doing with someone who puts you down? NTA for this encounter, but you're being an AH to yourself by staying with this guy.
Absolutely NTA. You've repeatedly asked him to stop, and he ignored you even doubled down despite knowing how hurtful it was. Your colleague didn’t say anything untrue; she just stood up for you when he refused to respect your boundaries.
Maybe this was the wake-up call he needed to realize that "jokes" stop being funny when they’re at someone else’s expense. You deserve to be treated with respect, especially by someone who claims to love you.