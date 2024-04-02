'AITA for letting my boyfriend touch my surrogate bump, upsetting my sister?' UPDATED

It wasn't even like he hugged me or greeted me, or gave me a kiss, it was just straight away right to my bump. We ended up getting dinner with one of my friends later that same night, again me still in some form of either denial or just inattention.

I guess just like the last time, I didn't really notice his behavior being weird but when he went home and I went with her to her house, she had some questions similar to my sister. "Is that not exhausting for you??" she asked me, which I was just confused by.

"All the belly touching and rubbing, and the comments and the jokes and stuff?" she followed up. Me: "It doesn't seem too irregular to me, people make jokes and comments to me all the time, even you do"