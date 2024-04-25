'AITA for letting my brother's GF skip my bachelorette? Our plans changed after she bailed.'

Some people only want to come to the party after they find out how fun it was. It's their loss, and it's no one's fault but their own.

"AITA for letting someone skip my bachelorette party and not telling them new details that would've changed their mind?"

Apologies in advance as I had a hard time writing the situation in a single sentence. My brother has been trying to push me to get closer to his girlfriend "Mary" (together 3 months). I've done my best to get to know her (initiating dinners, trying her hobbies with her, etc.) but we honestly don't really get along.

I personally think she's a snob (she complimented my designer bag, but took the compliment back when she found out it was thrifted. As in literally said "yike, I take that back") while she thinks I lack "culture and sophistication" (also something she's mentioned when trying to convince me to do a "makeover" with her).