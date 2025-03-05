'AITA for letting the house get disgusting to prove a point to my roommate?'

At first, Jenna didn’t seem to notice. But after about a week, she finally commented, “Wow, the place is kind of a mess.” I just said, “Yeah, weird, right?” She muttered something about being busy and wiped down one counter, ONE SINGLE COUNTER. Before sighing dramatically and going back to scrolling her phone.

Another week passed, and I could tell she was starting to get annoyed. One night, she came into my room and asked, “So… are you planning on doing the dishes?” I said, “Oh, I thought you were the one keeping things clean?”

She got super defensive, saying she does clean, just in a “less obvious way” and that I was being petty. I said I just assumed she’d keep doing what she said she’d been doing this whole time.