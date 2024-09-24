'AITA for letting my wife name my son and not letting my family call him a 'Western' nickname?' UPDATED

We put our foot DOWN and said only my parents could see either boy till they knock the Russell -it off. Cue flood of tears from SIL and blame from others, telling us it was just well meaning nicknaming, that her 3 yo daughter came up w it and that we're oversensitive. I feel we're going insane as other than my parents, everyone seems on their side and saying we're draconian?

We don't care if the boys want a nickname at any point but they're babies, and I just can't buy "it has nothing to do with race" when they're doing it to the blonde kid and not the "darker" one. I also can't buy that their child gave the name because of the above + WHAT 3 y/o comes up with "Russell"???