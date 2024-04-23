'AITA for locking out a neighbor's kid from playing with my daughter?' UPDATED 2X

Kids are still learning to advocate for themselves, so as a parent, it's essential you lead by example.

"AITA for locking out a neighbor's kid from playing with my daughter?"

My daughter has been friends with the daughter of a coworker of mine since pre-nursery. They were in the same playgroup, same nursery and are now in the same primary school. This girl has developmental issues and can't interact with others her age. She clings to my daughter and won't let her play with other children.

She has bitten and thrown things at my daughter in the past when she doesn't get her full attention. The school is trying to set up a plan for her but in the meantime she has to attend regular school with no assistant to give her the help she needs, as the previous assistant left. My coworker lives on the same street as me and is in a senior role.