'AITA for locking my wife out of our bedroom? I forced her and her affair partner in the guest room."

"AITA for locking my stbex-wife out of our bedroom and forcing her and her affair partner to sleep in the uncomfortable guest room?"

My stbex-wife (soon to be ex-wife) cheated on me and I filed for divorce. She refused to leave the home we shared that's in my name and was in my family for two generations before me.

I'm working on legally evicting her since the house is a pre-marital asset and she won't be entitled to it. But she wants the house and even moved her affair partner in. So I decided to change the lock on our bedroom door and I keep it locked up tight during the daytime. I moved all of her stuff into the guest room.